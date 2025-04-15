Congress vows to uphold the constitution

Warangal: The Congress workers on Monday took out a march - ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’, a campaign to commemorate the 75th year of the Constitution, upholding the importance of the Indian Constitution. The rally led by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy covered the Kakatiya University (KU) junction to Nayeem Nagar petrol bunk.

Speaking on the occasion, Naini Rajender Reddy said that the call given by the Congress stalwart leaders – Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikharjuna Kharge and Mahesh Kumar Goud – inspired the cadre.

‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’, campaign would highlight the BJP and RSS’ antagonism towards Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Naini said, pointing to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s denigrating remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is more concerned about the affluence sections rather than the poor and middle class, Naini said,

Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, MP K Kavya, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, State Huj Committee chairman Khusroo Pasha and kUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy were among others present.