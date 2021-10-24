Despite TRS' tricks, BJP will win: Kishan Reddy

Hanumakonda: Whenever there is a by-election, KCR and his family members go hysterically to win it by hook or crook, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said, addressing a press conference here on Saturday. "The TRS leaders were doing everything to win the election. Besides, luring the voters with money and liquor, the TRS leaders have been showing highhandedness to influence the opposite cadres," Reddy said.

None of the schemes funded by the Central Government such as ration, subsidies and financial assistance etc can be stopped by the State, he said, accusing the TRS leaders of threatening the people to stop benefits if they do not vote for their party. Even in this throttled situation, it's a foregone conclusion that BJP candidate Eatala Rajender is going to win the by-poll hands down, the Union minister said.

Referring to the Huzurabad by-poll campaign, he said that democracy is in danger as the ruling TRS was trying every trick in the book to win the election. With polling on October 30, the TRS leaders were not only creating terror among the opposition cadre but also misusing the government machinery. KCR has no moral right to seek mandate from the voters, he added. Reddy condemned the TRS cadres' attack on BJP workers during his campaign on Friday. The Union minister urged the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections in Huzurabad constituency. Reddy said that the BJP urged the Centre to send its forces to Huzurabad for the election.

Instead of criticising the Centre, why not KCR waive the State taxes on petrol and diesel prices. "State government levies nearly Rs 40 per litre. Why not this will be reduced or waived? In fact, whenever there is a hike in petrol and diesel prices, the State's share is also going up," Kishan Reddy said, responding to a question.

He said that the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Huzurabad was not finalised. Former minister K Aruna, BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy, Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, NVSS Prabhakar and A Rakesh Reddy were among others present.