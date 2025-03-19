Devadula project waters will rescue farmers, assures Uttam

Warangal: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said that the Congress Government is committed to completing the third package of the third phase of the Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme in the next 18 months. Uttam along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited Devannapet Pump House to inaugurate one of the three pump houses. Uttam said, “We will be able to save standing crops on at least 50,000 to 60,000 acres if one pump house was operationalized. It would provide some solace to the farmers in Station Ghanpur, Palakurthi and Jangaon.”

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy recalled that the then chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy started the Devadula scheme under Jalayagnam programme in 2004 to cater to the irrigation needs and quench the thirst of people with Godavari waters.

The first phase was completed during his tenure. The second phase was delayed due to State bifurcation. Thereafter, the BRS government neglected the project for about 10 years for obvious reasons. The previous government preferred new projects for commissions, Ponguleti alleged. KCR’s negligence cost the State exchequer more than 10,000 crore as the estimates of Devadula have gone up, he added.

Although the KCR Government spent Rs 39,000 crore for the Mission Bhagiratha programme, it barely provides drinking water to 52 per cent of households.

“Opposition Leader KCR has no guts to attend the Assembly as he has to answer a volley of questions from the House,” Ponguleti said. Later, Uttam switched on the pump set of one pumphouse.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLA Kadiyam Srihari, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, Irrigation

Department special secretary Prashant Jeevan Patil, Hanumakonda district collector P Pravinya and other officials were present.