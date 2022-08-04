Each division in GWMC to get Rs 30 lakh for development works

Warangal: Each division in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) would get Rs 30 lakh to address the civic problems identified during the fourth Pattana Pragathi programme. The developmental works in all 66 divisions of the GWMC will be carried out on priority basis, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. Addressing the general body meeting held here on Thursday, she said that the Council had approved six of the eight agenda items proposed, while the other two were discussed. The Council has also approved to provide a rented vehicle to Deputy Mayor Rizwana Shameem.

"The Diamond Jubilee Independence Day would be grandeur, and every household will get an Indian Tricolor Flag free of cost and it will be unfurled on every house, indicating patriotic fervor. The I-Day celebrations will start on August 8 and will go on till August 22. The onus is on GWMC to ensure the I-Day revelry," she said.

Admitting that there was some delay in addressing the civic woes during the recent Pattana Pragathi, she said that they will be resolved in all 66 Divisions of the GWMC at the earliest. The Council had allocated Rs 30 lakh for each Division in this regard, she said. These problems will be addressed on priority basis, she added. "As of now, 457 developmental works with an outlay of Rs 151 crore are in progress, and another 1,163 works worth around Rs 191.3 crore are in tendering process," she said.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh emphasised the need for conducting a coordination meeting with R&B, public health, civil engineers, contractors, Corporators and MLAs so that the issues identified in the fourth Pattana Pragathi would be resolved effectively. He urged the authorities to blacklist the contractors who for no reason delayed the developmental works. Referring to the staff crunch in the GWMC, Aroori Ramesh said that the issue will be taken to the notice of the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya