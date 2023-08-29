East Warangal on fast track of development

Warangal: The aim of the Telangana Government is to alleviate poverty, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. Laying foundation stones to several road and drainage works with an estimated cost of Rs 3.15 crore in the 40th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation here on Monday, he said that the State has been witnessing all round development under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Referring to the development of Warangal East constituency, the MLA thanked the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao for his constant support.

“Although some Congress and the BJP leaders do not have any knowledge about the constituency, they criticise the BRS Government. They need to be more responsible instead of resorting to mudslinging against the BRS Government,” Narender said. Due to the successive governments’ lack of commitment, civic issues such as roads and drains remained underdeveloped. Telangana Government is doing its best to address all the issues faced by the people, he said.

In another meeting at 32nd Division, the MLA said that Warangal East constituency is being developed with a whopping Rs 4,000 crore. “The KCR Government had so far initiated developmental works, including a multi super-speciality hospital with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. This apart, an integrated Collectorate complex is coming up on the defunct Azam Jahi Mills land. He said that an integrated Collectorate complex is coming up on the defunct Azam Jahi Mills land. The government also sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the construction of a modern bus station,” Narender said.