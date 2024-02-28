Ensure drinking water supply in city: Mayor

Warangal: Efforts are on to supply drinking water in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Mayor Gundu Sudharani said. In a meeting with the engineering officials here on Tuesday, she directed them to lay special focus on ensuring drinking water supply to all the denizens in the ensuing summer.

The Mayor directed the officials to take up the repair works of water pipelines besides plugging the leakages as part of the summer action plan. She told them not to ignore the slum areas. The officials need to identify the areas where water scarcity is rampant. She told them to ensure water supply through tankers.

Sudharani said that they have identified 2,217 leakages in the pipelines and of which 1,649 were plugged last year.

She told the officials to call for the tendering of repair and development of nalahs – Bhadrakali, Waddepally, Ramnagar, Gundla Singaram, Dargah and Bhattupally. The works should be completed before the onset of southwest monsoons, Sudharani said.

The Mayor directed the officials to prepare a report on ongoing works taken up under Pattana Pragathi, general funds, SC Sub-plan etc from 2020-21.

SE Pravin Chandra, EEs BL Srinivas Rao, Rajaiah, Srinivas, DEs Santhosh Babu, Sarangam, Ravi Kiran and Ravinder were among other officials present at the meeting.