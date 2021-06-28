Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurates Srusti hospital in Warangal

Warangal: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated Sri Srusti Infertility Hospital at Pochamma Maidan here on Sunday. Dr Prasad Reddy (MS Ortho) and Dr Sandhya Reddy (Gynaecologist) said that their hospital has all the facilities and needy people can avail its affordable services.

The hospital also has an orthopaedic centre. Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Banda Prakash, MLA Nannapuneni Narender, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah and Corporator (22nd Division) Baswaraj Kumaraswamy were among others present.