Gaddam Vamsi moving ahead in campaign for Peddapalli

Peddapalli : Gomasa Srinivas from BJP, former Minister Koppula Eshwar from BRS and Gaddam Vamsi Krishna from Congress are in the race for Peddapalli parliamentary seat, as seven assembly seats in this parliamentary constituency belong to Congress, Gaddam Vamsi has better chances of winning the seat. Ministers Sridhar Babu and Seethakka with all the MLAs held a special meeting recently under the leadership of Sridhar Babu at Mancherial MLA Prema Sagar Rao’s residence in Hyderabad and strategised about Vamsi Krishna’s victory.

Later, a meeting of key workers of Peddapalli Parliament Constituency was held at Mancherial within three days. Manthani MLA, Minister Sridhar Babu, Chennuru MLA Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy, Bellampally MLA Gaddam Vinod, Peddapally MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao, Rama Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh, Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and Peddapally MLA Vijayarama Rao and Congress candidate Gaddam Vamsi Krishna were present. They finally expressed their support to Gaddam Vamsi and expressed consensus that they will support him and work for his victory with a majority of one lakh.



Analysts are feeling that the victory of Kaka’s heir Vamsi Krishna is sure. For almost three decades, the Gaddam Venkat Swamy (Kaka) family has served the underprivileged people of Peddapalli Parliament. Kaka’s family, who belong to the Dalit community, have been moving forward with the same ambition since then till today.



Gaddam Venkataswamy contested as a parliamentary candidate in Peddapalli parliamentary constituency and won. After that, he became an MP five times in a row and served as a Union Minister. Along with the strengthening of the Congress party, he rendered many services as an MP and Union Minister in this region.



Like Kaka, Vivek also dedicated himself to public service. Gaddam Vivek returned to his party recently and won as Chennur MLA.



Recognising the priority of the Kaka family and the public services rendered by the family, the Congress party leadership assigned Gaddam Vamsi Krishna Kaka’s successor, as the Peddapalli parliamentary candidate.



Gaddam Vamsi was at the forefront of many service programmes even at a young age. However, before the formation of the state of Telangana, the Pedpadalli constituency was close to the Congress and became the Kaka segment. There were days when the mention of the name of Gaddam Venkataswamy would bring to mind Peddapalli Parliament. However, after the creation of a separate state, BRS has won the MP seat for two times, but analysts believe that the Congress would win in the parliamentary elections.



TRS candidate Koppula Eshwar’s association with the coal belt area, long political experience and reputation as a labour leader are expected to play a key role in his victory. Srinivas believes that BJP wave and Modi’s charisma and Netakani social class votes are expected to come together for his victory.



There are 33,000 Singareni workers and their families in Ramagundam, Manthani, Chennur, Mancherial and Bellampally assembly constituencies in the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency and 1,50,000 people together. There are 40,000 working and retired workers in Singareni and 2,00,000 people along with their families.



Also, the contract workers working in Singareni are 20,000 and their families together are up to 80, 000. The number of voters in Peddapalli parliamentary constituency is 15,25,000 while the number of people associated with Singareni is around 4.50 lakh to 5 lakh. The candidates are working to gain support of the workers.

