Guv to visit Warangal today

Warangal: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is scheduled to visit Fort Warangal on Wednesday. Varma visited the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, as part of his three-day visit to the erstwhile Warangal district on Tuesday. Varma’s tour is planned to acquaint with the geography, culture, and lifestyle of the people.

During the visit, he will discuss ongoing development and welfare projects, including centrally sponsored schemes. He will also meet with prominent writers, artists, and other eminent personalities, including recipients of National and State awards. Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will attend the Governor’s meeting at Hanumakonda District Collectorate. Meanwhile, Warangal district collector Satya Sarada inspected the arrangements at Fort Warangal for the Governor’s visit.