GWMC mired in corruption: Congress

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is mired in corruption, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said, the Congress party holds the ruling BRS leaders responsible for the stagnated growth of the urban local body (ULB). Naini who visited 9th Division in the ULB as part of Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra in Hanumakonda on Saturday said that the city is stinking due to the apathy of ruling party Corporators and officials. He said that the city is in a pathetic situation with clogged drains and sewage water all over the internal roads. The ruling party leaders have blithe concern towards fulfilling the age-old demand of an underground drainage system in the city, he said. "The BRS leaders and some GWMC officials are more focused on percentages they get from contractors. Corruption has become a major issue and it was reflecting on the developmental works in the ULB," Naini alleged.

He said that the Warangal MLAs are least bothered about the state of the affairs in the ULB. It's time for them to retrospect what they have done for the city's development, he added. "Instead of answering the issues raised by the Opposition parties, the ruling BRS leaders relied on counter criticism," Naini said.

Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy's itinerary of Hath-Se-Hath Jodo yatra in Warangal Parliament constituency is to begin from Palakurthi segment on February 14. Revanth is expected to campaign in Wardhannapet, Station Ghanpur, Warangal West and Warangal East segments on February 15, 16 and 17, respectively. After Maha Shivarathri break, Revanth is also expected to visit the Parkal segment on February 20.

Corporator Pothula Sriman, Mahila Congress district president Banka Sarala, senior leaders Vinjamuri Laxmi, Pallakonda Sathish, Banka Sampath Yadav, T Ravinder, Ailaiah, Nalla Satyanarayana, Md Jaffer, Sambaraju Rajkumar, Siva Prasad, Varun Babu, Pranay Kumar and Prem Kumar among others, were present.