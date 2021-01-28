Hanamkonda: MRPS-TS demands loans without surety

Hanamkonda: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS-TS) State president Vangapally Srinivas has demanded the government to provide loans to scheduled castes (SCs) through SC Development Corporation without surety.

Speaking at a protest organised by Warangal Urban District Committee at Ekasila Park here on Thursday, he sought the government to provide a loan of at least Rs 10 lakh to each SC beneficiary.

Alleging diversion of SC Sub-Plan funds, Vangapally demanded the State government to release a White Paper with regard to the allocations and spending. "The funds exclusively meant for the development of the scheduled castes were not reaching the beneficiaries," he alleged. Further, he demanded the government to provide land to the landless.

The government should purchase land equivalent to the Rs 21 lakh subsidy which it earmarked for each beneficiary under the land distribution scheme, and provide it to the SCs, he said.

Vangapally said that the MRPS-TS would continue its fight against the government until its demands were fulfilled.

MRPS-TS State vice-president S Venkanna, State secretary P Balaswamy, district working president Illandula Rajesh Khanna and general secretary T Vijay Kumar were among others present.