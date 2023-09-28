  • Menu
Harish Rao to lay foundation for medical college today

Warangal: Health Minister T Harish Rao will lay the foundation stone for the government medical colleges in Narsampet and Mulugu on Thursday. The minister will also address a public meeting after laying the foundation stone.

Warangal district Collector P Pravinya along with zilla parishad BRS floor leader Peddi Swapna inspected the helipad and other arrangements for the public meeting at the agriculture market yard. Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash, MP Maloth Kavitha, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Baswaraj Saraiah, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothy are scheduled to take part in the programme.

The Health Minister will also address a public meeting in Mulugu after laying the foundation stone for the government medical college. He will also lay the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV Sub-Station at Ramachandrapuram village besides inaugurating the SNCU at Mulugu Area Hospital. The minister will also distribute assets to beneficiaries. After his programmes in Narsampet, Harish Rao will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital at Maripeda town in Mahabubabad district.

