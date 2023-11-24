Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda

Hyderabad/Nizamabad : BJP national president JP Nadda asked the people of the State to defeat the BRS and vote for the BJP to bring change face and for a better future for Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizambad on Thursday, he said BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been busy for the last 10 years for the betterment of his family and forgot the sacrifices made by hundreds of youth, and lakhs of people faced police batons and struggled for the creation of separate Telangana.

Nadda said that CM KCR has sown the seed of dynastic politics in the newly-formed Telangana. But it has been pushed back on the developmental front because of his misrule, corruption, appeasement dynastic politics and inflation. He said Telangana was richer with a surplus budget at the time of its creation. Now it has turned into a debt-ridden State due to the family-run regime.

Terming BRS Bhrastachari Rakshasula Samithi, Nadda said Chief Minister KCR is appeasing one section with a 4 per cent reservation and now wants to increase it to 12 per cent. “We will remove the unconstitutional religion-based reservations and give them to SC, ST and BCs,” he added.

Terming the Dharani Portal a ‘Harani’ (grabbing) portal to grab lands of the poor and farmers, he said the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) turned into an ATM for commissions. The project’s initial estimated cost was pegged at Rs 38,000 crore but the same was increased to Rs. 1.2 lakh crore.