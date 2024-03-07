Jagtial: Nizam Sugar Factory will be revived by Dec 2025 says Sridhar Babu

Jagtial : The State government will work with commitment to ensure re-opening of the Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF). This assurance was held out on Wednesday by Minister D Sridhar Babu, who is the chairman of the Sugar Factory Revival Committee, at an interactive session with sugarcane farmers on the NSF premises in Muthyampet mandal. MLC T Jeevan Reddy chaired the meeting.

Babu said the government would convey sweet news to sugarcane farmers by December 2025, while pointing out that 15,000 acre sugarcane and crushing of 3.5 lakh metric tonnes were required for the factory to continue; if the yield is 60-70 tonnes it will be profitable for farmers.

The government would provide scientific varieties to encourage farmers, Babu stated.

The Minister said the factory has bank debts of Rs 90 crore; its revival would not be an issue if the local farmers cooperate, as the government was committed. He assured farmers that he would strive to get the factory re-opened either in the public sector or by a private management. Members of the revival committee went round the factory.

In his address the MLC said the factory was closed because of ‘negligence’ of the previous government. He assured farmers the new government would aways stand by them; ‘they need not be discouraged’.

Reddy recalled that the committee was constituted following the assurance to revive the factory given during the ‘padayatra’ undertaken by A Revanth Reddy and after visiting NSF once the party came to power.

He expressed anguish that sugarcane farmers were suffering losses after the factory’s closure due to lack of remunerative price. ‘Because of this they are going to the Gulf countries for livelihood’. The MLC said the factory’s revival would provide jobs to the locals and unemployed farmers. He appealed to the minister to allocate Rs.1,000 crore and try to revive the sugar factory.