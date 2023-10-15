Jangaon: Congress a ‘sinking ship’ says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Jangaon : Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao called the Congress a ‘sinking ship’. Speaking to media persons at Jangaon on Saturday, he said that the Congress lost credibility especially since the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy took over the reins of that party. Further, he accused Revanth of selling his party tickets. “The graph of Congress fell drastically and it will sink further after the BRS announces its manifesto on Sunday (October 15),” Errabelli said.

The people are not ready to believe in Congress’ ‘six guarantees’ as that party failed to implement such assurances in other States ruled by them, he added. Former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy failed to fulfill his promises – turning Thandas into gram panchayats and also hiking the reservations for the tribals, he said.

Errabelli condemned the derogatory remarks made by Revanth against former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah for quitting the Congress. Revanth shouldn’t have criticised a senior leader like Lakshmaiah who had a four-decade association with the Congress, he said. The BRS leadership has no objection if Lakshmaiah is willing to join the party fold, he added.

Errabelli also came down heavily on Revanth for criticising IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao. The TPCC chief doesn’t have the stature to criticise the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR, he said. Errabelli appealed to the party cadre to make the public meeting of KCR at Jangaon on October 16 a huge success. Jangaon is one of the top districts in the State in terms of development, Errabelli said. MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, BRS district president and ZP chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy were among others present.