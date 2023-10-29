Jangaon: ‘Congress selling tickets’

Jangaon : “Congress is in the hands of corrupt leaders,” Health Minister T Harish Rao said, speaking at the Atmeeya Samavesham at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Saturday.

“The Congress leaders themselves alleged that A Revanth Reddy had bought the TPCC president post for Rs 50 crore. Now, the leadership put the party tickets on a sale for a price of Rs 5 crore. How can the Telangana State be safe in the hands of such leaders?” he questioned.

Listing out Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Aasara pensions etc, Station Ghanpur BRS candidate Kadiyam Srihari said, “I am indebted to this constituency as it sent me to the Assembly thrice. It’s necessary for the people to re-elect the BRS to enjoy the welfare schemes and developmental programmes carried out by KCR.” He sought the support of the sitting MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah in the ensuing elections.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao asserted that BRS will certainly score a hat-trick by winning the elections. “Kadiyam Srihari is a man of commitment and he will continue the good work carried out by the outgoing MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah,” Errabelli said.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that the Congress and the BJP need to show the kind of development in Telangana in the States ruled by them.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Legislative Council vice-chairman Banda Prakash, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP P Dayakar and MLA Aroori Ramesh were among others present.