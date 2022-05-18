Journey of Gayatri Raju: From industrialist to MP

Warangal: Businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravichandra, well known as Gayatri Ravi, is one of the three candidates selected for the Rajya Sabha by the TRS leadership.

The 58-year-old Ravichandra who hails from Inugurthy village under Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district is settled in Khammam. He is one of the major granite industrialists in this part of the region. He is the State president of Telangana Granite Quarry Owners Association, and also the honorary president of Telangana Munnuru Kapu All Association JAC and National Union of Backward Castes.

In fact, Ravichandra contested on the Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections from Warangal East constituency. However, he lost the election to Nannapuneni Narender of the TRS. Later in 2019, he joined the TRS and since then he has been working for the party.

Ravichandra is also well known as a philanthropist. He donated granite slabs and steel railings worth around Rs 3 crore to the Sammakka Saralamma temple in Medaram. He also donated two mini buses to Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam to ferry the devotees from the bus station to the temple.