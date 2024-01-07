Karimnagar: Bags distributed in government primary school

Karimnagar : The Commissioner and Director of School Education, A Devasana distributed school bags to the students of Government Primary School, Srinagar Colony in Karimnagar on Friday under the leadership of Lions Club of Karamnagar.

Later, in an interaction with the children, she asked them questions on various topics. She congratulated the students as all of them answered without any hesitation. She also congratulated the teachers on their efforts in providing quality education.

On this occasion, Principal of the school Narahari Satyanarayana Reddy felicitated Devasana with a shawl. District Education Officer Janardhan Rao, 35th division Corporator Buchi Reddy, Lions Club of Karimnagar District Governor Hanumandla Rajireddy, District Cabinet Secretary Ramana Reddy, Balajinagar Lions Club President Komal Reddy, and others were present on the occasion.