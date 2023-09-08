Karimnagar: Congress will resurrect in Telangana says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : On the occasion of completion of one year of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for the unity of the country, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former legislator Aligi Reddy Praveen Reddy took part in padayatra organised by AICC and PCC in Husnabad constituency on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Prabhakar said that as the BJP government at the Centre is undermining the democratic institutions of the country and creating enmity among the people, Rahul Gandhi took out a march with the slogan of ‘Nafrat Chodo Bharat Jodo’ against the BJP to save the country and unite people.

Ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the party has tried to portray Rahul Gandhi as incompetent. Rahul Gandhi’s father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for this country, but BJP tried to distort their history, he said.

Two Gujaratis named Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are looting the country for two other Gujaratis named Adani and Ambani. If national assets like Railways, Airports, LIC which has been built and maintained since independence are being sold to corporate entities. A change has seen with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodayatra to unite India by taking steps to save the country.

The Congress revival that started in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka is going to be repeated in Telangana too. Despite all the obstacles created by the BJP government in the name of Corona, the Bharat Jodo Yatra continued unabated. The BJP was shaken, Prabhakar said.

Now Narendra Modi is afraid to hear the name if all the opposition parties unite to form the INDIA Alliance to save this country from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Before independence, after independence, this country was always called India, Narendra Modi, who took up the programme ‘Making India’, is now trying to change the name of India to Bharat, he said Rahul Gandhi is saying that there should be no hatred whether the country’s name is Bharat or India.

Modi at the Centre and KCR in the State are ruling with a dictatorial attitude, ignoring the people. The people should come together with the Congress Party with Bharat Jodo Yatra spirit, Prabhakar said.