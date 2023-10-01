Karimnagar: Gangula distributes tricycles to disabled

Karimnagar : BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government is committed to the welfare of the disabled. On Saturday, the Minister participated in the distribution of battery tricycles to disabled persons organised here on Saturday.

He distributed tricycles worth Rs 42, 000 each to 30 disabled persons. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Telangana is the only State which gives Rs4,000 pension to the disabled. He said that more facilities will be provided to the disabled in the coming days.