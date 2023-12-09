Live
- ED conducted raids at residence of Bihar’s topper scamster
- COP28: Close to $7 tn invested globally in nature-negative activities, says UNEP
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Mahalakshmi scheme
- From yoga to dieting, how to deal with bone health problems in winters
- Govt to make GIFT City global hub of new age finance & tech services: PM Modi
- Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam meet President Droupadi Murmu
- Binoy Viswam MP front-runner for new CPI Kerala secretary post
- Telangana BJP MLAs refuse to take oath before Akabruddin Owaisi
- Fresh details emerge in Sam Altman’s surprise ouster from OpenAI
- After UK, US FDA approves 2 gene therapies to treat sickle-cell patients
Just In
Karimnagar: Mandala Samaikya holds meeting
A Mandala Samaikya meeting was held at the MPDO office in Julapally mandal on Friday.
Karimnagar : A Mandala Samaikya meeting was held at the MPDO office in Julapally mandal on Friday.
As part of the meeting Sakhi Centre and District Women’s Empowerment Centre organised an awareness conference. Sakhi Centre Administrator Dara Veni Swapna explained about the five types of services of Sakhi Centre.
Domestic violence, dowry harassment, trafficking of girls at workplace, cybercrime and women’s rights were explained. Gender specialist Jabu Sucharita explained about gender equality; gender discrimination; POCSO Act; Child Marriage Act etc.
Case Worker of Sakhi Centre Kanakam Asrita explained about all Help Line Numbers 100,108,112,1930,181 and 1098. District Mahila Sadhikarika Gender Specialist Chandru Swapna gave a brief explanation about Central Schemes, E Shram Card, PMSBY, PMJJBY and PMJDY. DPM Tirupati was the chief guest, APM Sudhakar, OBs, VOs, women and others participated in this programme.