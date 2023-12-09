Karimnagar: Mandala Samaikya holds meeting

Karimnagar : A Mandala Samaikya meeting was held at the MPDO office in Julapally mandal on Friday.

As part of the meeting Sakhi Centre and District Women’s Empowerment Centre organised an awareness conference. Sakhi Centre Administrator Dara Veni Swapna explained about the five types of services of Sakhi Centre.

Domestic violence, dowry harassment, trafficking of girls at workplace, cybercrime and women’s rights were explained. Gender specialist Jabu Sucharita explained about gender equality; gender discrimination; POCSO Act; Child Marriage Act etc.

Case Worker of Sakhi Centre Kanakam Asrita explained about all Help Line Numbers 100,108,112,1930,181 and 1098. District Mahila Sadhikarika Gender Specialist Chandru Swapna gave a brief explanation about Central Schemes, E Shram Card, PMSBY, PMJJBY and PMJDY. DPM Tirupati was the chief guest, APM Sudhakar, OBs, VOs, women and others participated in this programme.