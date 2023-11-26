  • Menu
Karimnagar: Narendra Modi to address rally in Karimnagar tomorrow

Karimnagar: Narendra Modi to address rally in Karimnagar tomorrow
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for BJP candidates in the district on Monday.

Karimnagar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for BJP candidates in the district on Monday.

He will address a public meeting at SRR College ground at noon. On this occasion, Karimnagar BJP assembly Candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with the party’s state representative Ch.Vittal, Former deputy mayor G Ramesh inspected the arrangements in SRR College ground on Saturday.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay has called upon the party cadre and the people to make the meeting a huge success. He said that special arrangements are being made for the people coming from villages and mandals under Karimnagar Parliament constituency.

