Karimnagar: Ponnam Prabhakar stops convoy for students

Karimnagar : In a noteworthy gesture, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, enroute from Elkaturthi, stopped his convoy for students of Model School whom he saw waiting for the bus in the middle of the road on Saturday.
He interacted with the students enquired about the inconveniences they were facing. Upon hearing their distress, he spoke to the relevant authorities and directed to take steps to run the buses on time.
He also asked the principal of the school to ensure the safety of the students till they board the bus. The students thanked the minister for his gesture.
