Karimnagar: Rs 130 crore corruption in Smart City works says Ex-mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh

Karimnagar : Former mayor Sardar Ravinder Singh has alleged that there was corruption of Rs 130 crore in Karimnagar Smart City works, but no action was taken despite complains to the higher authorities.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that a special meeting was held with 80,000 people from the city about the works to be undertaken with the funds of Smart City and the works were initiated as per the suggestions. Singh said that the officials have taken up the works against the public opinion and contrary to the rules. During the Covid pandemic, a large amount of sand was brought from Chegurthi and did shoddy work and did not pay the bills of Rs 36 crore to the government. He said that all the roads were damaged due to inferior sand, so the work had to be carried out two or three times at each place.

Although Smart city works were supposed to be carried out only in the areas identified under Area Base Development, they have been working against the rules even within the Gram Panchayat. It is alleged that the engineering officials of Smart City have committed irregularities on a large scale in this regard by laying roads even in the areas where the layouts were made without permission, he said.

Singh alleged that roads were being built overnight with advance bills being drawn, how they were laying roads without drainages and the road was constructed without a drain in the alley next to the Shwetha Hotel.

He demanded that the files related to Smart City should be seized immediately and the officials of the concerned department should be suspended. Leaders Gunjapadugu Hariprasad, Endyala Mahesh, Kemasaram Tirupati and others participated in this meeting.