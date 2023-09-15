Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally

Live
Karimnagar: NSS volunteers and students of Vivekananda Engineering College in Karimnagar organised ‘Matti Ganapati Rally’ from Kaman Circle to Telangana Chaurasta with the slogans of using earthen Ganesha to prevent water pollution.
College Additional Director B Govinda Rao congratulated the NSS volunteers who participated in this Matti Ganapati rally. The programme was attended by K. Laxman, Mechineni Pawan Rao, heads of various departments, faculty, NSS volunteers and students.
