Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad amid Bakrid Celebrations

On the occasion of Bakrid, traffic restrictions have been enforced in various parts of Hyderabad to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of citizens. The old town area has been particularly affected, with restrictions in place until 11.30 am.

Special prayers are being held at Miralam Tank Eidgah, Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, and Langar House areas, leading to the diversion of traffic in these locations. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.

Authorities are taking steps to guarantee that the prayers are conducted peacefully and without any disruptions throughout the city. Police personnel are working diligently to manage traffic and ensure the smooth execution of the Bakrid celebrations.