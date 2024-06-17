Live
- Morarji school principal, 7 others suspended
- Petition to name Pottery Town Metro Station after Puneeth: Positive response from PMO
- Nara Lokesh offers prayers in Mangalagiri amid Bakrid, briefs media on priorities of govt.
- Saurabh raises concern over irregularities in NEET
- No need to teach about riots, demolition in schools: NCERT
- Maya ignored Bahujan movement: ex-BSP founding member Chaudhary
- Five Killed, 25 Injured In Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident In Bengal's Siliguri
- Sibal demands probe by SC-appointed officials
- More interest now in pocket version of Constitution
- Praja Darbar: Lokesh promises to support people of Mangalagiri
Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Hyderabad amid Bakrid Celebrations
On the occasion of Bakrid, traffic restrictions have been enforced in various parts of Hyderabad to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of citizens. The old town area has been particularly affected, with restrictions in place until 11.30 am.
Special prayers are being held at Miralam Tank Eidgah, Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, and Langar House areas, leading to the diversion of traffic in these locations. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid delays.
Authorities are taking steps to guarantee that the prayers are conducted peacefully and without any disruptions throughout the city. Police personnel are working diligently to manage traffic and ensure the smooth execution of the Bakrid celebrations.
