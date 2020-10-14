Kazipet Urs from today

Kazipet: The famous Kazipet Dargah is all geared up for the three-day 169th Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani, regarded as a symbol of social justice and communal harmony. The Urs is to get underway on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons at Kazipet on Tuesday, the head of the Dargah Khusroo Pasha, the seventh descendent of Afzal Biabani, said that special arrangements have been made for the conduct of Urs in view of coronavirus pandemic.

"The rituals would be conducted in accordance with the district administration's guidelines. Hence, there would be no pomp at the dargah," Pasha said, appealing to devotees not to risk their lives by turning to dargah.

Instead, the devotees should offer prayers from their homes, he added. Referring to the arrangements at the dargah, he thanked the Commissioner of Police P Pramod Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy for their support. Stating that there would be no rallies this time, he appealed to the devotees to strictly follow the Cvid-19 protocol.