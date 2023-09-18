KCR backtracked on Sept 17 fete: BJP

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is least bothered about the people’s sentiments, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said. Speaking at a meeting organised on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day in Hanumakonda on Sunday, she alleged that KCR is concerned more about votes and seats than anything.

September 17, 1948, the day the Princely State of Hyderabad was merged with the Indian Union, is a milestone in the history of Telangana, Rao Padma said, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives, fighting against the despotic Nizam forces – the Razakars. “Gundrampally, Bairanpally and Parkal villages that witnessed the atrocities of the Razakars reflect the gory past of Telangana region. KCR who time and again demanded the then Congress government to organise Telangana Liberation Day officially is now silent even though he is in power. On the other hand, BJP has been arguing vociferously to organise the Liberation Day on every September 17,” Rao Padma said.

She said that the BJP will construct Amaraveerula Smriti Vanams in remembrance of those who fought gallantly against the Nizam government. “KCR who says something does another thing needs to understand the sentiments of the people,” Rao Padma said. Huzurabad by-poll proved that money bags and liquor cases will not determine the outcome of the election, she said, stating that people had already decided to send the KCR Government packing.

Earlier, the BJP leaders hoisted the national flag as part of Telangana Liberation Day. In another programme, Rao Padma offered prayers at the historic Bhadrakali Temple on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Leaders Ravula Kishan, G Satyanarayana Rao, Desini Sadanandam Goud, Ravula Komala, Pasikanti Rajendra Prasad, D Amarnath Reddy, J Narsinga Rao, Challa Jaipal Reddy, Kandagatla Satyanarayana and Sarangapani were among others present.