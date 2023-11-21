KCR betrayed people of Warangal: Naini

Warangal: The ruling BRS and the BJP failed to fulfill the assurances given to people, Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy said here on Monday.

Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Monday, Naini said that both the BRS and BJP made a mockery of the democracy by not accomplishing their election manifestos.

He said that the BRS government in the State forgot the very concept of separate Telangana agitation - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment). “Only KCR and his family members benefited after the formation of a separate State. They looted the resources and pushed the surplus State into a debt trap,” Naini said.

Naini said that KCR who made several promises during his visit to Warangal some nine years ago is yet to fulfil them.

KCR vowed to develop Warangal like Washington, he recalled. The KCR government’s other promise – double bedroom houses to the poor – remained unfulfilled. And those constructed are in shambles, he said.

The BRS leaders are focused on land grabbing and settlements rather than addressing the problems faced by the people, he alleged. He demanded the government to release a white paper on Rs 300 per annum special developmental funds promised to Warangal.