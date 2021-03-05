KCR obstructing revival of airport in Warangal: Uttam

Warangal: Time has come for the people to question the TRS and the BJP on their unfulfilled election promises, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said. Uttam, who was on a whirlwind tour of erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday, as part of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency election campaign for Sabhavat Ramulu Naik, said that the TRS government in the State and the BJP at the Centre did nothing for the people in the last seven years.

"Instead of showing up their progress reports, both the parties have indulged in mudslinging against each other to cover up their failures," he said.

Interacting with Kakatiya University students, Uttam recalled their role in the Telangana Movement. Even though the students have made huge sacrifices and risked their careers, KCR who grabbed the power with Telangana sentiment did nothing for them.

KCR and his family members benefited, he added. Uttam alleged that KCR had opposed establishment of an airport in Warangal.

He accused the TRS government of delaying withdrawal of cases registered against the students during the agitation, thereby preventing them from applying for jobs. The government would have given them special exemption in the job recruitment drive, he said.

Training guns against the BJP, the TPCC chief found fault with the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who regularly visits Bhagya Lakshmi Temple at Charminar, for not raising objection to the demolition of Nalla Pochamma Temple in the Secretariat.

Similarly, MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi talks about Babri Masjid demolition, but he defends KCR over demolition of two mosques in the Secretariat.

It indicates that both BJP and MIM were using religion for their political gains, he alleged.

Congress nominee for Grads Council seat Sabhavat Ramulu Naik and Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy were among others present.