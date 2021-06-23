KCR promises are dubious: BJP

Warangal: Undeclared emergency is prevailing in the State, BJP Warangal Urban president Rao Padma said, accusing the KCR government of suppressing the Opposition. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, she equated the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao governance with that of dictatorial rule of Adolf Hitler.

"People had to face a lot of problems with the police blocking all the roads during the visit of KCR on Monday. This kind of a situation was prevailed not even during the lockdown. It's better KCR stay at his farm house, instead of coming out and creating problems to the people," Padma said. KCR ignored to operationalise the Centre-funded PMSSY Hospital on Kakatiya Medical College premises officially with an intention to avoid credit going to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said. She also added that it's hard to believe that the proposed high-rise multi super-speciality hospital CM will be completed in 18 months. "Ahead of Huzurabad Assembly by-poll, KCR suddenly started to heap praise on Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar. KCR has no guts to visit Huzurabad," Padma said.

Referring to the renaming of Urban and Rural districts, she found fault with the CM for dividing Hanamkonda, the first capital of Kakatiyas, from Warangal. The Centre has selected Warangal under its flagship programmes such as Smart City Mission, Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), but KCR cut off the city in the name of smaller districts, she said.

Stating that she has respect for the police department, Padma said that it's unfortunate that some of the police personnel were behaving like the agents of ruling TRS party. "We never faced such restrictions even in the undivided Andhra Pradesh," she said.

