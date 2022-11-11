KCR will inaugurate medical college soon: Errabelli

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the medical college and the integrated Collectorate complex in Mahabubabad, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking at the review of Dalit Bandhu scheme at Palakurthy on Friday, the Minister said that the Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao will also lay the foundation for a mini-textile park at Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon district soon.

He said that the State government was according high priority to education, health and employment. "In a bid to strengthen the education sector, the government focused on setting up residential schools. The renovation of schools is on through 'Mana Ooru–Mana Badi' programme with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

This apart, the government was also setting up medical colleges," he said. The mini-textile park coming up at Kodakandla is expected to provide livelihood to more than 20,000 weaving families. Errabelli said the State government was implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit beneficiary.