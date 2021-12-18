KCR's visit to Jangaon put off

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Jangaon on December 20 where he was scheduled to inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex was put off. In a meeting held on Friday, the CM had directed all his Cabinet colleagues to go to Delhi on December 18 and exert pressure on the Central government in regard with the latter's refusal to purchase the paddy produced in yasangi (rabi).

As a result, once again the inauguration of the Collectorate Complex and TRS party offices has been put off. It may be mentioned here that the Jangaon Collectorate has been ready for inauguration for the last couple of months.

On Friday morning, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MPs Pasunuri Dayakar, Maloth Kavitha, legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, Nannapuneni Narender, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Banda Prakah, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy have visited the new Collectorate and discussed about the arrangements for the CM's tour.