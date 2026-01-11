Kidnap gang targeting infants busted in Warangal, two arrested

Warangal: A gang involved in kidnapping small children in Warangal city has been busted by the joint efforts of Kazipet Police and the Task Force. Two accused have been arrested and five kidnapped children were safely rescued. Police also seized a rented Swift Dzire car and 12 mobile phones from the accused.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Warangal, Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh revealed the details of the case. He said the accused were targeting infants while their parents were asleep near railway station premises. On December 28, 2025, in the early hours, unknown persons kidnapped five-month-old Mallanna, son of Kanna Naik, who along with his wife was sleeping on the footpath outside Kazipet Railway Station.