KMC assures water supply to divisions of merged villages

♦ Issues such as sanitation, water supply, and maintenance of street lights, drainage, roads and other issues arising in various divisions discussed at length in the meeting

♦ The problems faced by people with dogs and monkeys in the city also came for discussion

♦ Around 3,000 monkeys have been caught by and left in the forest area

Karimnagar: Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao said Karimnagr Municipal Corporation is taking up development works and providing facilities for the betterment of the people of the city.

He chaired the general body meeting of the corporation here on Wednesday in the presence of Local Body Additional Collector and municipal commissioner Prapul Desai. Issues such as sanitation, water supply, and maintenance of street lights, drainage, roads and other issues arising in various divisions were discussed at length in the meeting. Apart from that, the problems faced by people with dogs and monkeys in the city were also explained to the Mayor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Planning Commission Vice President Vinod Kumar Karimnagar will be developed in all areas. The development works are going on in all the divisions across the city with Smart City funds and various grants of the corporation.

Special attention has been paid to the development of the divisions of the merged villages. The suburbs and the divisions of the merged villages will be fully developed and all the problems of the people will be solved. Tenders are being called with funds of Rs 147 crore to ensure drinking water supply in the divisions of the merged villages. Apart from that, the tender process for the development works related to the funds of Rs 132 crore has been completed and the works will be started by the divisions in the next week.

Sunil Rao said in view of the approaching Assembly elections, tenders will be completed for all the development programmes to be undertaken by the city administration as a division and steps will be taken to start and complete the works soon.

He said that birth control operations have been done for 2,870 dogs across the city so far and around 3,000 monkeys were caught by the division in the city and left in the forest area. In connection with the arrangements for the upcoming Vinayaka Chavithi, Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, early tenders are being called and work is being started.

He said that the municipal corporation will take special measures to avoid any inconvenience to the people at Chavithi and Bathukamma immersion points. Maintenance of street lights in the city has been improved much more than in the past.

So far around 400 high mast lights have been installed across the city. Another 120 high mast lights will also be installed and started soon. Island junctions have been beautified and the rest of the highland junctions will also beautify the city. He said that 3,970 saplings have been supplied to each division to distribute them to every house under the Harita Haram programme.