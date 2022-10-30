Konda joins Rahul’s foot march

Warangal: Former minister Konda Surekha joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mahbubnagar district on Sunday.

Speaking to newsmen, she said that Rahul Gandhi's foot march has been a huge hit with the people turning to listen to him in large numbers.

She said that Rahul Gandhi's 3,500 km Bharat Jodo Yatra in 150 days will remain a milestone in the history of Indian politics.

The BJP Government will bite the dust in the next elections, she predicted.

A large number of Konda followers from Warangal East, Parkal and Bhupalpally Assembly constituencies have also participated in Rahul's padayatra.