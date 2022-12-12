Konda surekha fires fresh salvo at Congress leadership

Warangal: A day after her inclusion in the TPCC Executive Committee by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), former minister Konda Surekha refused to accept that post while expressing her unhappiness over not figuring in the Political Affairs Committee.



The flamboyant leader says that it was humiliating as she could not find a place in the Political Affairs Committee. Surprisingly, some of the leaders who are junior to me were figured in the list, she said. Further, she said that it was disappointing to learn that no leader from Warangal made it to the Political Affairs Committee. Surekha made it clear that she would continue in the Congress.

Surekha who met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday reportedly expressed her unhappiness over the development. Sources say that Revanth assured Surekha of looking into the issue and took it to the notice of the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Konda family never ran after power in its four-decade political life," Surekha said. It may be mentioned here that Surekha had represented Shayampet, Parkal and Warangal East Assembly constituencies in the past. Konda Murali was a former MLC. The couple has a significant following in Warangal East, Parkal and Bhupalpally constituencies.

It's said that the Konda family has been eying two Assembly tickets – Warangal East and Parkal. It's also said that the couple has plans to field their daughter Susmitha Patel in the next elections.

Meanwhile, the suspense over the appointment of DCC presidents for Warangal, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally is continuing. Sources say that Konda Murali, Engala Venkatram Reddy, Meesala Prakash, Namindla Srinivas and Donti Madhava Reddy are the frontrunners for the Warangal DCC post. The suspense will be over in a couple of days, sources added.