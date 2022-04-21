KTR calls BJP leaders 'duffers'

Hanumakonda/Warangal: IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao launched a blistering attack on TRS critics, especially the BJP leaders. Addressing a public meeting at Hayagriva Chary Grounds in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, KTR took four BJP Lok Sabha members – G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, D Aravind and Soyam Bapu Rao – to task, calling them as duffers who talk pretty senselessly. Retrospecting the 21-year-old Telangana Movement led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, KTR took objection to the vocabulary used by the BJP leaders against the former.

"Make no mistake, the TRS leaders are also well versed in using such filthy language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but we never stooped to that level," KTR said.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who failed to bring IIIT to Karimnagar, is now out on roads of Mahbubnagar district in the name of Praja Sangrama Yatra. The BJP-led Central Government which merged seven mandals of Khammam district that includes the Sileru Hydro-Electric Project soon after the formation of Telangana has done nothing for the State, KTR said.

"The Centre continues to show empty hands to Telangana," he said, referring to the railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, tribal university – all of them were assured under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. Get them fulfilled, if the BJP MPs have guts," he dared.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who proudly announced that Hyderabad to house the prestigious national institute Global Centre of Traditional Medicine, will have to answer why that was relocated to Gujarat. The people should know that the Modi Government has always discriminated Telangana, he said, referring to a plethora of new institutes - 157 medical colleges, seven IITs, seven IIMs, 17 IIITs, 84 Navodaya Institutions etc - that were announced by the Centre without giving anything to Telangana.

The Centre received Rs 3.65 lakh crore from Telangana in various forms of taxes, and in return the State received a mere 1.68 lakh crore, KTR said, advising BJP leaders to stop saying that whatever development taking place in the State was due to the funds from the Centre. All the finances accrued from Telangana are being used to bulldoze the houses in Uttar Pradesh and to establish bullet train facility in Gujarat, he said sarcastically. Further he ridiculed the BJP leaders stating that they need to come out of WhatsApp University and learn a few things about what was happening in the country. "The four BJP Telangana MPs have no guts to speak to their leadership and I even doubt ever they had a tête-à-tête with Modi in their life. Perhaps they might have seen him through a window," KTR said.

Addressing TRS leaders and cadres, KTR said that there was nothing to worry about the BJP as the TRS Government has been doing exceptionally well.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari and a host of party leaders were present.

Earlier, KTR has also addressed a public meeting in Narsampet after inaugurating several developmental works.