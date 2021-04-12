KTR inaugurates daily water supply in Warangal

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday launched daily water supply by unveiling a plaque at Rampur village under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

Starting from Ugadi, all the houses under GWMC limits will receive the potable water. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and other TRS leaders were present.

Rama Rao also inaugurated an eight lakh litre capacity Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) constructed at Rampur. The comprehensive water project was built at a cost of Rs 1589.37 crore, and is designed to meet the drinking water demand of the city residents till 2048.

Later, the minister left for Deshaipet to lay foundation stone for the construction of double bedroom houses.