KTR rebuts Rahul's charges

Warangal: Terming Rahul Gandhi as a dummy, IT, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said that people will not believe the Congress.Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Saturday, KTR tried to rebut the accusations made by Rahul Gandhi in the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on Friday.

He said that Congress failed to develop the country although it had ruled the nation umpteen number of times. Referring to the comments of Rahul that BJP wants a remote control government in Telangana,

"Who held the remote control when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of India twice? Was it not the family of Rahul," he questioned. KTR was responding to the comments of Rahul who said that BJP wants a remote control government in Telangana, during his speech in the Rythu Sangharshana Sabha in Warangal on Friday.

The Congress continued the practice of aristocracy since the days of Motilal Nehru, KTR said in retort to Rahul calling KCR as a Raja. "Revanth Reddy wouldn't have been freely roaming if Telangana is under the rule of Raja," KTR said. Rahul should know that the number of farmers committing suicides increased during the Congress-led UPA government, he said. The number of farmers' suicides is less in Telangana as per the NDA government, he said.

Why weren't the States under the rule of Congress not implementing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima? Why not the Congress agitated for a single policy on paddy procurement in the country, KTR sought answers from Rahul. Scam'gress' is the synonym of Congress, he said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, legislators Challa Dharma Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, Kadiyam Srihari and Banda Prakash were among others present.