Lavanya appointed as dist woman’s wing VP

Peddapalli: Ramagiri Lavanya from Mustyala village who is Ex-sarpanch of Peddapalli district was appointed as the District Congress Committee’s Vice-President for the women’s wing here on Sunday. She received the appointment letter from IT and Industrial Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Lavanya thanked Peddapalli MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Thakur, and Peddapalli DCC District Women President Kolipaka Sujatha.