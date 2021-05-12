Lockdown 2.0: People's point

Warangal: The denizens caught unaware of the 10-day lockdown 2.0 that began from Wednesday had their share of woes on the first day. It wasn't like that panic buying of liquor on Tuesday, however, the grocery shops and vegetable markets witnessed a bit of jostling with the people having a cautious eye on the time as they have to finish their outdoor work before lockdown commenced. "The four-hour window - 6 am to 10 am - is a bit too truncated. Quite a few people may find it difficult as a better part of this time would elapse before they sip their first cup of tea," Dr Sangala Ephraim Raj, a Kakatiya University employee, told The Hans India, welcoming the shutdown.

To ensure the lockdown, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi himself swung into action and spoke to the people, who were still on roads after 10 am. He warned those, who failed to justify their outing of stern action if they repeat. The Commissioner inspected several arterial junctions and gave suggestions to his force with regard to the implementation of foolproof lockdown. He directed the police not to create any hurdles to those who produced their identity and necessary reason for coming onto roads.

"It was a bit too late, but it's the need of the hour with the people in the viselike grip of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the government needs to keep a tab on prices of vegetables and other essential commodities that already witnessed a rise. The prices of fruits have hit the rooftop even before the imposition of lockdown," said Kadipikonda Srinivas Reddy, private employee, resident of Bheemaram in the city.

Meanwhile, liquor shops that opened early didn't witness any mad rush. A wine shop employee said that a whole lot of people fetched as much as they could afford on Tuesday as soon as the news of the lockdown spread.