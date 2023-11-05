Mahabubnagar: Yennam Srinivasa Reddy confident of Congress victory

Mahabubnagar : Congress MLA candidate from Mahabubnagar constituency Yennam Srinivasa Reddy welcomed many BJP and BRS candidates into the Congress fold at an event held at the Crown Garden function hall in Mahabubnagar district headquarters on Saturday. He expressed confidence that he is going to win with a thumping majority in the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Yennam said it was the Congress party that had strived hard for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden and provided houses to every houseless individual in the villages. “However, the BRS government led by CM KCR has fooled the people in the name of double bedrooms as not a single poor in the villages gained from the scheme,” he alleged.

He assured all the new joining activists that he would stand by them and called up the party cadres to work for the next 25 days to ensure that the six guarantee schemes are propagated and publicised to every doorstep. Prominent leaders from the district participated in the event.