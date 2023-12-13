Live
- MP's Ashapuri unfolding ancient temple to attract global tourists
- Daily Forex Rates (13-12-2023)
- Belagavi Suvarna Soudha is also on high alert after the security lapse in the Lok Sabha proceedings
- Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy lashes Chandrababu, says no dissatisfaction in the party
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Dec 13
- IPL Auction 2024: Schedule, players list, team purse - everything cricket fanatics must know!
- Four killed in Gujarat road accident
- Elevate Your Entertainment: Unveiling the Brilliance of Blaupunkt CyberSound Gen2 55-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart LED (55CSGT7023)
- ITC’s investor meet highlights growth imperative
- Higher tax earnings slash Australian budget deficit
Just In
Mehndi cone poisonous: Official
Highlights
- The picramic acid used in the preparation of henna is hazardous to heath
- They have booked a case against the Karachi mehndi cone manufacturer
Warangal: The picramic acid used in the preparation of henna is hazardous to heath, Hanumakonda Drug Control inspector J Kiran Kumar said.
Speaking to media persons, he said that they have identified the use of picramic acid in the locally available henna paste and Karachi mehndi. The samples collected in Hanumakonda were sent to drug control lab in Hyderabad. The lab report suggests that picramic acid is harmful to health. Kiran Kumar said that they have booked a case against the Karachi mehndi cone manufacturer under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. The drug inspector advised to the people not to use the Karachi mehndi cone.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS