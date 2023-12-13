  • Menu
Mehndi cone poisonous: Official

Mehndi cone poisonous: Official
Highlights

  • The picramic acid used in the preparation of henna is hazardous to heath
  • They have booked a case against the Karachi mehndi cone manufacturer

Warangal: The picramic acid used in the preparation of henna is hazardous to heath, Hanumakonda Drug Control inspector J Kiran Kumar said.

Speaking to media persons, he said that they have identified the use of picramic acid in the locally available henna paste and Karachi mehndi. The samples collected in Hanumakonda were sent to drug control lab in Hyderabad. The lab report suggests that picramic acid is harmful to health. Kiran Kumar said that they have booked a case against the Karachi mehndi cone manufacturer under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. The drug inspector advised to the people not to use the Karachi mehndi cone.

