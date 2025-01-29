Minister adopts wild animals

Warangal: In a gesture that encourages others as well, Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowment Konda Surekha adopted four wild animals – a nilgai, sambar deer, chousingha, and a bison – of the Kakatiya Zoo Paak for one year. She paid Rs 50,000 each for the protection and maintenance of these four animals. The minister completed adoption formalities in the presence of Zoo Park Assistant Curator Mayuri.

Surekha appealed to the people and NGOs to adopt the wild animals. The option of adopting animals is available for three months, six months, and a year. The interested persons can contact the forest officials, she added. She directed the forest officials to sensitise the people about the tax exemption given for animal adoption.