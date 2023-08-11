Minister Gangula hands over appointment orders to 442 VRAs

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) assigned to various departments on the basis of educational qualifications should perform their duties responsibly to ensure justice to the poor.

The Minister distributed appointment orders to 442 VRAs as government employees in various departments here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government has taken a historic decision by appointing 442 VRAs, who were working as VRAs in villages, as Junior Assistants, Record Assistant Office Subordinates, Helpers and Ward Members in various departments on the basis of their educational qualifications.

The VRAs who were getting a salary of Rs 11,000 till yesterday will henceforth be paid as per the PRC pay scale according to their post as government employees.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister KCR for doing proper justice to the VRAs who are from weaker sections.

155 people as Junior Assistants, watchman, chinaman, office subordinate, record assistants in Revenue department, two as record assistants in Medical Education, 71 people as helpers in Mission Bhagiratha, 125 Laskars in Irrigation department, 74 people assigned duties as helpers and municipal ward officers in the same village where they worked till yesterday.

Another 15 people have been allocated to other districts based on their educational qualifications, Kamalakar said.

He assured that those assigned to other districts should first go there and join and then work hard and they would be brought back to the district. Regularisation orders were handed over to those who completed 4 years of service as Panchayat secretaries.

District Collector Dr B Gopi said that as there was no retirement period for the VRAs, there were many problems in the service rules for allotting them to different departments, but the Chief Minister issued special orders to the VRAs so that no problems would arise as per the service rules. 442 persons under 61 years of age will now be allotted to various departments and orders will come for 107 VRAs who have completed 61 years of age.

Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, Additional Collector Revenue Lakshmi Kiran, Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat, Kothapally Municipal Chairperson Rudra Raju, Corporator Thota Ramulu DPO Veerabuchchaiah, AO Sudhakar, officials of various departments and other public representatives participated.