Minor girl raped by UP man

Rajanna-Sircilla: A physically-challenged minor girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man, and the enraged family members of the girl and other villagers thrashed him severely before handing him over to police.

According to police, Chatur Singh of Uttar Pradesh, had migrated to Yellareddypet and was running a chat centre in the village of Bandalingapur. He took the girl to the outskirts of the village on Sunday evening and sexually assaulted her. When the family members could not find the girl at home, they searched for her and caught hold of Chatur Singh who tried to run away.

The villagers thrashed him black and blue and locked him up in the gram panchayat office. Police, who later learnt about the incident, rushed to the village and took the accused into their custody. A case has been registered and a girl was sent for medical examination, Yellareddypet SI Venkatakrishna informed.