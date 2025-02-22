Miss World Pageant to give a fillip to tourism in Warangal

Warangal: Hosting the ‘Miss World’ Pageant in Hyderabad, Telangana, could well be a shot in the arm for the growth of tourism in Warangal.

According to reports, the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple and one of the popular laidback destinations, Laknavaram Lake, are likely to make it to hoist some of the events of the pageant in which contestants from 140 countries take part. The event will take place from May 7 to May 31.

Since the Kakatiyaera Ramappa Temple recognised as UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag in 2021, the tourist footfall, especially from abroad, but it wasn’t as much as one would have expected despite the outstanding universal value of the temple. The floating bricks, sandbox technology and the black dolomite rocks used in the construction make the temple special. The black dolomite, known as the hardest rock, is not all that easy to sculpt unless the sculptor has expertise in metallurgical technology.

Historian Aravind Arya Pakide told The Hans India, “Mulugu, predominantly Adivasi district, will be a major beneficiary if the Miss World pageant organisers host an event or two at Ramappa Temple and Laknavaram Lake. It also provides patronage to the Adivasis’ indigenous products, improving the local economy.”

The hill-hemmed Laknavaram Lake of Kakatiya-era, which also draws a large number of visitors due to its scenic beauty and the two suspension bridges, is to get more popularity if any one of the events of the pageant takes place.

The tourist footfall started to increase since the construction of an 186-meter-long suspension bridge that connects Kakarakayalabodu in 2007. The visitors’ numbers swelled even more since the 230-meter-long suspension bridge was operationalised in 2017.

The Thousand Pillars Temple in Hanumakonda, Warangal Fort, Kotagullu, a cluster of temples that have unique values is also to get popularity and patronage because of the hosting of the Miss World Pageant, according to the tourism officials.