MLA Balka Suman meets Singareni CMD

Mancherial: Government Whip, Chennuru MLA Balka Suman met Singareni C&MD Sridhar at Singareni Bhawan in Hyderabad regarding CC and BT roads, drainage structures, sanitation and various issues in Singareni area in Mandamarri town and Singareni wards of Ramakrishnapur town in Chennuru constituency on Monday.

He requested the official to speed up the ongoing works which have already been sanctioned.

Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Srinivas Nagar, Mallikarjuna Nagar, Ganga Colony, Vidya Nagar, RK 4 Gadda, which were missed due to various reasons in the previous survey regarding the house titles provided by JIO No 76 in Ramakrishnapur town with the blessings of Chief Minister.

It was requested to provide the Revenue department for regularisation of lands belonging to Post Office lines. Due to this, additional 1,200 houses will be provided with house certificates. Already, 3,035 houses have been given house certificates in six installments in the town.

And 30 acres of land has been sought from Singareni for the KCR Urban Eco Park to be constructed at Jyotinagar in the second ward of Kyatanapally Municipality. Singareni C&MD Sridhar responded favorably to the demands of the MLA.