MLA Nagaraju distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Warangal: Welfare of the poor people is the main agenda of the Congress Government, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju said. He along with TSCOB chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao distributed cheques worth around Rs 91 lakh to the 91 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak at Inavole in Warangal district on Tuesday. He also distributed financial assistance of Rs 18 lakh to the 70 beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

The MLA said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is on a focused approach to the upliftment of distressed sections. The Congress fulfilled the crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, besides Six Guarantees, he added. The government will take care of the farmers who didn’t get the benefit of crop loan waiver. He felicitated the Panthini sub-inspector P Srinivas for his gesture in repairing a road during the incessant rains.

Nagaraju urged the people in his constituency to register their grievances by calling the toll-free number 8096 107 107. It may be noted here that the MLA launched ‘Dial Your MLA’, aimed at establishing communication between the constituency people and the MLA through a toll-free helpline.